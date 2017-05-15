The Tumwater Town Center Farmers Market is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the corner of Israel Road and Capitol Boulevard, across the street from the Town Center.
Local

What’s Happening for May 15

Staff report

May 15, 2017 2:04 AM

Wednesday

Tumwater Town Center Farmers Market: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the corner of Israel Road and Capitol Boulevard, across the street from the Town Center. Information: manager@tumwaterfarmersmarket.org.

Thursday

Race in Film Discussion. Parts 4 and 5 of Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s PBS documentary “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross” from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW in Olympia. Free refreshments and parking.

Brewery visions: Find out the status of the old Olympia Brewery properties and the plans for a Craft Brewing and Distilling Center project. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Information: olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117. The event is at the Schmidt House, just off Custer Way in Tumwater at 330 Schmidt Place.

Missing Middle Housing: An open house offers a look at housing choices that fill the gap between apartments and single-family housing. 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Olympia High School commons, 1302 North St. SE, Olympia, and May 30 at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia.

Friday-Saturday

Kiwanis plant sale: flowers, hanging baskets and tomatoes, Friday 2-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Black Hills High School, 7741 Littlerock Road, Tumwater. Information: 360-943-0199.

Saturday

Cool Rides Car Show: Huntamer Park show supports student groups at River Ridge, North Thurston, Timberline, Shelton and Yelm high schools. Go to bit.ly/2pMBR0V and look for the vehicle application. $15 to register your vehicle, $20 on site, $5 for student-owned vehicles. The show runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Lacey.

The Master Gardener Foundation plant sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden on Olympia’s west side. ( Inside Yauger Park near the intersection of Alta Street and Capital Mall Drive Southwest.) Master Recycler Composter volunteers will be available to answer yard and worm-composting questions. For more information, call 360-867-2163 or go to bit.ly/2r6V95V.

Rock ’n’ Roll Dance Party: Hosted by the Olympia Film Society at the Black Lake Grange Hall 7:30-11 p.m. Music will be provided by Whoa Dizzy. The event is a fundraiser for the Capitol Theatre preservation.

