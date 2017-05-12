Sheriff says remains found near Mason County trailhead linked to homicide

The Mason County Coroner has identified a woman’s body that was recovered this week off a U.S. Forest Service road in the Lilliwaup area as Kerry Hagelin.

The case is believed to be homicide, and a suspect was taken into custody, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter Friday afternoon.

KIRO-7 reported that Hagelin was from Brinnon, and her boyfriend admitted to killing her.

The woman’s partially decomposed remains were discovered near a trailhead to Lena Lake and recovered on Wednesday evening.