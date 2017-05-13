Woman takes on cleanup of west Olympia eyesore

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" Pause 6:05 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling offer first impressions of top Seahawks rookies 2:33 A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympic Flight Museum 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 2:30 Rookie CB Shaquill Griffin all smiles after first day with Seahawks 1:54 Pete Carroll says "instantly, almost, you can see how comfortable" Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell is 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:04 Change of command at JBLM 3:45 Residents speak for and against $10 septic fees Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A two-acre nuisance property covered in old vehicles, rotting garbage and discarded hypodermic needles is finally getting a clean up under new owner Angela Ducharme. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com