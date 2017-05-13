News
Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town"
May 13, 2017
A two-acre nuisance property covered in old vehicles, rotting garbage and discarded hypodermic needles is finally getting a clean up under new owner Angela Ducharme.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
