Dead whale washes up in Commencement Bay

A dead fin whale washed up in Tacoma’s Commencement Bay Friday.
The 50-foot endangered creature appears to have been killed by the bow of a cargo ship, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife official told KIRO.
After being impaled, the male whale dislodged from the ship and floated toward the Blair Waterway.
The whale was towed to Vashon Island, where a necropsy will be conducted.
Fin whales are the second largest creatures on earth after blue whales. They grow up to 88 feet long, weigh 50-70 tons, often travel alone and swim up to 23 mph.
