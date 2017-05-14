What’s Happening for May 14

Sunday
Ford’s Prairie Grange Swedish Pancake Breakfast: Traditional Swedish pancakes served with lingonberry butter and/or hot strawberry preserves, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, and coffee — all you can eat, 8 a.m.-noon, at Ford’s Prairie Grange, 2640 Reynolds Ave., Centralia. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for ages 5-12, and free for younger than 5. Information: 360-304-3419.
Mayfaire: The Baroney of Glymm Mere re-creates the Middle Ages of Mayfaire with fighting, archery, arts and feasting. 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. Tenino City Park, 319 Park Ave. W., Tenino. Adults $15, youths free with adult. 909-557-5103, glymm-mere.org.
Wooden Boat Fair: Power, sail, row boats, kayaks and canoes on display at Percival Landing, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Olympia’s waterfront. Artisan and food booths. Information: olywoodenboat.org.
Thursday
Race in Film Discussion. Parts 4 & 5 of Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s PBS documentary, “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross” from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Free refreshments and parking.
Brewery visions: Find out the status of old Olympia Brewery properties and the vision for a Craft Brewing and Distilling Center project. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Information: olytumfoundation.org or 360-786- 8117. The event is at the Schmidt House, just off Custer Way in Tumwater at 330 Schmidt Place.
