Local

May 14, 2017 2:22 AM

What’s Happening for May 14

Staff report

Sunday

Ford’s Prairie Grange Swedish Pancake Breakfast: Traditional Swedish pancakes served with lingonberry butter and/or hot strawberry preserves, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, and coffee — all you can eat, 8 a.m.-noon, at Ford’s Prairie Grange, 2640 Reynolds Ave., Centralia. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for ages 5-12, and free for younger than 5. Information: 360-304-3419.

Mayfaire: The Baroney of Glymm Mere re-creates the Middle Ages of Mayfaire with fighting, archery, arts and feasting. 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. Tenino City Park, 319 Park Ave. W., Tenino. Adults $15, youths free with adult. 909-557-5103, glymm-mere.org.

Wooden Boat Fair: Power, sail, row boats, kayaks and canoes on display at Percival Landing, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Olympia’s waterfront. Artisan and food booths. Information: olywoodenboat.org.

Thursday

Race in Film Discussion. Parts 4 & 5 of Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s PBS documentary, “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross” from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Free refreshments and parking.

Brewery visions: Find out the status of old Olympia Brewery properties and the vision for a Craft Brewing and Distilling Center project. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Information: olytumfoundation.org or 360-786- 8117. The event is at the Schmidt House, just off Custer Way in Tumwater at 330 Schmidt Place.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Residents warned of toxic algae that could kill pets and cause illness

Residents warned of toxic algae that could kill pets and cause illness 2:20

Residents warned of toxic algae that could kill pets and cause illness
Woman takes on cleanup of 1:38

Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town"
1:38

"Tweaker Town" getting clean

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos