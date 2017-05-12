North Cascades Highway to open Tuesday, ahead of schedule

The North Cascades Highway will reopen Tuesday, weeks ahead of schedule.
State Route 20 typically opens the first weekend in May, but this year, officials estimated it may not be until mid-June since there was so much snow.
“Luckily, in the end, the weather was finally on our side,” said Don Becker, a maintenance supervisor with the state Department of Transportation.
Warmer temperatures, warm rain and the occasional bit of sunshine helped melt the snow on the highway, which connects Skagit and Okanogan counties.
This is the third latest SR 20 has ever reopened. The latest was June 14, 1974.
Crews from both the east and west sides of the highway began working April 10 removing 25 feet of snow piled along SR 20. Workers also repaired pavement, signs and guardrails.
WSDOT said it’s usually eight weeks of work, but this year they pulled it off in six weeks so people have access by Memorial Day weekend.
SR 20 opens to traffic at 11 a.m. Tuesday. It will remain open until the fall when avalanche chutes above the highway become too dangerous. That usually happens around Thanksgiving.
