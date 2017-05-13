This might be Puget Sound’s roughest road – and it’s brand new

It looks like Interstate 90 following a massive landslide.
But the boulders paving the new West Loop 4x4 Trail are meant to be driven on.
On Saturday, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources is opening three miles of the new trail in the Tahuya State Forest near Belfair.
“We’ve placed over 800 tons of granite boulders on the normal dirt road,” said Jesse Sims, DNR’s recreation manager for Tahuya.
He predicts it will be a magnet for off-road enthusiasts.
“It keeps them on the trail because you’re giving the users more challenges,” Sims said.
Off-road vehicles can damage some natural terrain.
“We want to keep them on the trail because, if they get off trail, they’ll cause environmental damage to the forest,” Sims said.
Cement blocks and logs were also placed on the trail. The trail doesn’t cross any water, Sims said.
The segment adds to an existing 12-mile long trail.
The trail was requested by 4x4 users, Sims said. The road was built by volunteers with the Quadrapaws and Sasquatch 4x4 clubs with oversight from DNR.
“We cut costs because we were able to utilize the volunteers to get the project done,” Sims said.
Users need a Discover Pass, and vehicles cannot exceed 96 inches in width.
Trail grand opening
What: West Loop 4x4 Trail ribbon cutting ceremony.
When: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday (May 13).
Where: From Belfair, head west on Highway 300 for approximately three miles. Just past Belfair State Park, turn right onto Belfair-Tahuya Road. Travel three miles on Belfair-Tahuya Road (mile marker 3). Turn right onto South Spilman Road. There will be a DNR truck parked at that junction. Travel one mile on South Spilman Road. Please park single file on the right side of the road.
Information: dnr.wa.gov/event/west-loop-4x4-trail-celebration
