May 14, 2017 11:03 AM

Your Monday morning commute could be delayed more than usual

By Rolf Boone

Commuters beware: Several road projects in the Olympia area get under way on Monday (May 15).

And that’s before you get on the freeway.

Here are the projects:

▪ Hogum Bay Road Northeast, between Willamette Drive Northeast and 28th Avenue Northeast, will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday so that a new stormwater line can be installed. Detour information will be posted on Marvin Road during the closure, according to the city of Lacey.

▪ Drivers on state Route 507 through Yelm can expect backups and delays during daytime hours through July, according to the state Department of Transportation. The work will take place 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, through July 31. The project includes sidewalk improvements, stormwater utility work and planing and paving near milepost 28.

▪ Northbound traffic on Fones Road near Sixth Street in Olympia will be delayed so that the city can complete work on a water main. Drivers can expect to see flaggers directing traffic on Fones Road. The work begins Monday and continues through the week, according to the city.

