Centralia man dies after being struck by vehicle on Old Highway 9 near Rochester

A Centralia man, thought to be in his early 20s, was killed Saturday night after he was struck by a vehicle on Old Highway 9 Southwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, who died at the scene, was identified Sunday as James Beesley, 28, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
The incident is under investigation, Sgt. David Claridge said Sunday.
About 10:40 p.m. Saturday, the man was apparently in the middle of the road in the 20000 block of Old Highway 9 when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver, a Rochester woman also thought to be in her 20s, called 911 after the man was hit.
Claridge said it was not immediately clear why the man was in the road, or whether he had been trying to cross it. It also does not appear the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he said.
