Gunfire erupts Sunday morning in downtown Olympia

Olympia police are investigating a dispute in downtown Olympia that resulted in gunfire and a man shot in the shoulder, a spokesman for the department said Sunday.
No arrests have been made, and detectives continue to investigate, Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.
About 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Olympia police were dispatched to the 200 block of Fourth Avenue East after receiving 911 calls about gunfire in the area, Lower said. Officers arrived to see people fleeing the area.
Witnesses told police that two groups of men got into an argument, drew handguns and fired seven to 15 shots. Police found shell casings in the area and a car near Franklin Street and Fourth Avenue with a window shot out.
A man and his associates showed up at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia about 2:10 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He has been treated and released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300 during business hours or 360-704-2740 at night and on weekends.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments