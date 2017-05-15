In case you missed it...

A story on Friday about a body pulled from Budd Inlet was last week’s most read.
1. Body pulled out of Olympia’s Budd Inlet Friday afternoon: Lower said the body was severely decomposed and appears to have been in the water for an extended period.
2. Tumwater teen tells police: “I killed my dad ... I stabbed him”: Jacob D. Williamson, 19, appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder, who found probable cause for first-degree murder charges in the death of the teen’s father, Lenard V. Williamson. Williamson was booked into Thurston County jail Wednesday.
4. Woman takes on cleanup of west Olympia eyesore: A former salvage yard in west Olympia that’s littered with junk vehicles, scrap metal and trash near The Evergreen State College is getting cleaned up.
5. Sheriff says remains found near Mason County trailhead linked to homicide: The Mason County Coroner has identified a woman’s body that was recovered this week off a U.S. Forest Service road in the Lilliwaup area as Kerry Hagelin.
