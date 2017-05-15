You have 30 days to complain about parking rates

Parking rates are set to increase on the state Capitol Campus, so the state Department of Enterprises — the agency that manages the property — wants to hear from you.
The 30-day comment period begins Monday (May 15).
Here are the proposed increases, which take effect July 1:
▪ Employee use, general zoned: Increases to $35 per month from $25 per month.
▪ Employee use, reserved: Increases to $49 per month from $35 per month.
▪ Agency reserved: Increases to $105 per month from $75 per month.
▪ Visitor only: Increases to $2 per hour from $1.50 per hour.
The state says it has to increase rates to recover the cost of Capitol Campus operating and capital expenses. A portion of the parking fees also go to the state Department of Transportation’s commute trip reduction program.
To comment, you can:
▪ Email your comment to desparkingrates@des.wa.gov.
▪ Call 360-407-8450.
▪ Submit a comment online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/parkingrates.
▪ Attend two informational meetings 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 17, or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 24. The meetings will be held in the auditorium of Office Building 2, 115 Washington St SE.
