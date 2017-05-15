The vote is in: Thurston County tastes like apple fritters

Voters have decided that the flavor that best reflects Thurston County is the hot, doughy goodness of an apple fritter — perhaps just the kind sold at Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm.
The winning taste was revealed last week during the Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau annual state of tourism meeting. The VCB teamed up with the grannies of Tumwater-based Ice Chips to make a candy that represents the flavor of the region.
Voters also considered two other flavors: Artesian Rain (infused with mint) and Coffee Rain.
Those in attendance received a tin of the apple fritter-flavored candy. The flavor is also available for tasting in the Ice Chips tasting room in Tumwater.
