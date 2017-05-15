The following are Olympia area candidate filings for Monday, May 15. Filing week ends Friday.
Thurston County
▪ Steven Drew, Thurston County Assessor
▪ Jeff Gadman, Thurston County Treasurer
▪ Keith F. Kirkbride Jr, Thurston County Fire Protection District 3 (Also known as Lacey Fire District 3)
Olympia
▪ Max Brown, Olympia City Council
▪ Jim Cooper, Olympia City Council
▪ Clark Gilman, Olympia City Council
▪ Daniel Marsh, Olympia City Council
▪ Allen Miller, Olympia City Council
▪ Lisa Parshley, Olympia City Council
▪ Jeannine Roe, Olympia City Council
▪ Michael Snodgrass, Olympia City Council
▪ Heather Wood, Olympia City Council
Lacey
▪ Ken Balsley, Lacey City Council
▪ Richard Bokofsky, Lacey City Council
▪ Carolyn Cox, Lacey City Council
▪ Madeline Goodwin, Lacey City Council
▪ Kevin Hochhalter, Lacey City Council
▪ Robert Motzer, Lacey City Council
▪ Rick Nelsen, Lacey City Council
▪ Brady Olson, Lacey City Council (Olson has filed, but says he isn’t running)
▪ Cynthia Pratt, Lacey City Council
▪ Andy Ryder, Lacey City Council
▪ Matthew Staples, Lacey City Council (Staples has filed, but later learned he doesn’t live in Lacey)
▪ Michael Steadman, Lacey City Council
▪ Rachel Young, Lacey City Council
Tumwater
▪ Michael Althauser, Tumwater City Council
▪ Ed Hildreth, Tumwater City Council
▪ Pete Kmet, Tumwater City Council
▪ Debra Sullivan, Tumwater City Council
▪ Eileen Swarthout, Tumwater City Council
▪ Christopher Ward, Tumwater City Council
Port of Olympia
▪ Bill Fishburn, Port of Olympia
▪ Juqita McClure, Port of Olympia
▪ Bill McGregor, Port of Olympia
▪ E.J. Zita, Port of Olympia
Tumwater School District 033
▪ Melissa Beard, Tumwater School Board
