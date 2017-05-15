Local

May 15, 2017 1:29 PM

Candidate filings for Monday, May 15

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

The following are Olympia area candidate filings for Monday, May 15. Filing week ends Friday.

Thurston County

▪ Steven Drew, Thurston County Assessor

▪ Jeff Gadman, Thurston County Treasurer

▪ Keith F. Kirkbride Jr, Thurston County Fire Protection District 3 (Also known as Lacey Fire District 3)

Olympia

▪ Max Brown, Olympia City Council

▪ Jim Cooper, Olympia City Council

▪ Clark Gilman, Olympia City Council

▪ Daniel Marsh, Olympia City Council

▪ Allen Miller, Olympia City Council

▪ Lisa Parshley, Olympia City Council

▪ Jeannine Roe, Olympia City Council

▪ Michael Snodgrass, Olympia City Council

▪ Heather Wood, Olympia City Council

Lacey

▪ Ken Balsley, Lacey City Council

▪ Richard Bokofsky, Lacey City Council

▪ Carolyn Cox, Lacey City Council

▪ Madeline Goodwin, Lacey City Council

▪ Kevin Hochhalter, Lacey City Council

▪ Robert Motzer, Lacey City Council

▪ Rick Nelsen, Lacey City Council

▪ Brady Olson, Lacey City Council (Olson has filed, but says he isn’t running)

▪ Cynthia Pratt, Lacey City Council

▪ Andy Ryder, Lacey City Council

▪ Matthew Staples, Lacey City Council (Staples has filed, but later learned he doesn’t live in Lacey)

▪ Michael Steadman, Lacey City Council

▪ Rachel Young, Lacey City Council

Tumwater

▪ Michael Althauser, Tumwater City Council

▪ Ed Hildreth, Tumwater City Council

▪  Pete Kmet, Tumwater City Council

▪ Debra Sullivan, Tumwater City Council

▪ Eileen Swarthout, Tumwater City Council

▪ Christopher Ward, Tumwater City Council

Port of Olympia

▪ Bill Fishburn, Port of Olympia

▪ Juqita McClure, Port of Olympia

▪ Bill McGregor, Port of Olympia

▪ E.J. Zita, Port of Olympia

Tumwater School District 033

▪ Melissa Beard, Tumwater School Board

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes 3:41

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes
Residents warned of toxic algae that could kill pets and cause illness 2:20

Residents warned of toxic algae that could kill pets and cause illness
Woman takes on cleanup of 1:38

Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town"

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos