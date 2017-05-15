Fatal crash closes SR 3 near Shelton all day

One person was killed and another person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a three-car head-on collision early Monday north of Shelton, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. six miles north of Shelton on state Route 3, state patrol spokeswoman Kiesha Conan said. SR 3 was closed until just after 3 p.m.
Mark Billings, 58, of Tahuya was speeding while going southbound and lost control when he came into slow-moving traffic, troopers determined. His pickup truck hit the back of a pickup driven by a 34-year-old Tacoma woman.
Billings’ truck then crossed the center line and struck a third truck, driven by a 37-year-old Shelton man, head-on. Billings was killed then, and the Shelton man was flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries
The Shelton man’s 49-year-old passenger from Port Orchard was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton with minor injuries, and the Tacoma woman took herself there later.
