What’s Happening for May 17

May 17
Tumwater Town Center Farmers Market: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the corner of Israel Road and Capitol Way, across the street from the Town Center. Info: manager@tumwaterfarmersmarket.org.
Youth-led Conversation on Race and Diversity: Students from Olympia High School have a guided discussion on experiences and perceptions of race and diversity in our community. Cosponsored by Japanese American Citizens’ League, Black Alliance of Thurston County, Hispanic Roundtable, Unity in the Community, and City of Olympia. 5:30-7 p.m., Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW.
May 18
Race in Film Discussion. Parts 4 & 5 of Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s PBS acclaimed documentary, “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross” from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation (OUUC) sanctuary, 2315 Division St NW in Olympia. Free refreshments and parking.
Brewery visions: Find status of old Olympia Brewery properties and the broad-based vision for a Craft Brewing and Distilling Center project. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Information: olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117. The event is at the Schmidt House, located just off Custer Way in Tumwater at 330 Schmidt Place.
Missing Middle Housing: Open house on housing choices that fill the gap between apartments and single family housing. 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Olympia High School commons, 1302 North Street SE, Olympia and May 30 at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave NW, Olympia.
May 19-20
Kiwanis Plant Sale: flowers, hanging baskets and tomatoes, Friday 2-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Black Hills High School, 7741 Littlerock Road, Tumwater. Information: 360-943-0199.
May 20
Cool Rides Car Show: Huntamer Park show supports student groups at River Ridge, North Thurston, Timberline, Shelton and Yelm high schools. Go online to nthurston.k12.wa.us/CoolRidesCarShow and look for the vehicle application. It’s $15 to pre-register your vehicle ($20 on site) or $5 for student-owned vehicles. The show runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Lacey.
The Master Gardener Foundation plant sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden in west Olympia. ( Inside Yauger Park near the intersection of Alta Street and Capital Mall Dr. Southwest in West Olympia.) Master recycler-composter volunteers will be available to answer your yard and worm composting questions. For more information, call 360-867-2163 or visit extension.wsu.edu/thurston/2017-master-gardener-plant-sale.
Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance Party: Hosted by the Olympia Film Society at the Black Lake Grange Hall 7:30-11 p.m. Music will be provided by Whoa Dizzy, and the event will raise funds for the Capitol Theatre preservation.
May 24
Little Red Schoolhouse Fundraising Barbeque: 4-7 p.m. at the Olympia Lacey Church of God at the corner of Lacey Boulevard and Ruddell Road. Eat in or take out for $10. Tickets can be purchased at volunteer@redschool.org, at the Olympia Lacey Church of God, or at the door. If you can’t attend, a $14 donation will purchase a backpack, school supplies, socks and underwear for one child. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 6302, Olympia, WA 98507.
Downsize and Declutter. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Information: 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
