What’s Happening for May 17

Youth-led Conversation on Race and Diversity: Students from Olympia High School will have a guided discussion on experiences and perceptions of race and diversity in our community. Cosponsored by Japanese American Citizens’ League, Black Alliance of Thurston County, Hispanic Roundtable, Unity in the Community, and City of Olympia. Wednesday, May 17, 5:30-7 p.m. at Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com