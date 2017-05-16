What’s Happening for May 16

The long-vacant Olympia Brewery main building and warehouse complex still stand idled in decades-long Tumwater location. photo taken May 12, 2016. Find status of old Olympia Brewery properties and the broad-based vision for a Craft Brewing and Distilling Center project. Doors open at Thursday, May 18, 11:30 a.m. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org or 360-786- 8117. The event is at the Schmidt House, located just off Custer Way in Tumwater at 330 Schmidt Place. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com