What’s Happening for May 16

May 17
Tumwater Town Center Farmers Market: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the corner of Israel Road and Capitol Way, across the street from the Town Center. Info: manager@tumwaterfarmersmarket.org.
May 18
Race in Film Discussion. Parts 4 & 5 of Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s PBS acclaimed documentary, “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross,” from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation (OUUC) sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Free refreshments and parking.
Brewery visions: Find status of old Olympia Brewery properties and the broad-based vision for a Craft Brewing and Distilling Center project. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org or 360-786- 8117.
Missing Middle Housing: Open house on housing choices that fill the gap between apartments and single family housing. 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Olympia High School commons, 1302 North St. SE, Olympia and May 30 at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia.
May 19-20
Kiwanis Plant Sale: flowers, hanging baskets and tomatoes, Friday 2-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Black Hills High School, 7741 Littlerock Road, Tumwater. Information: 360-943-0199.
May 20
Cool Rides Car Show: Huntamer Park show supports student groups at River Ridge, North Thurston, Timberline, Shelton, and Yelm high schools. Go online to www.nthurston.k12.wa.us/CoolRidesCarShow and look for the vehicle application. It’s $15 to pre-register your vehicle ($20 on site) or $5 for student-owned vehicles The show runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Lacey.
The Master Gardener Foundation plant sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden inside Yauger Park in west Olympia. Master Recycler Composter volunteers will be available to answer your yard and worm composting questions. For information, call 360-867-2163 or visit extension.wsu.edu/thurston/2017-master-gardener-plant-sale/
Rock n’ Roll Dance Party: Hosted by the Olympia Film Society, 7:30 - 11 pm., Black Lake Grange Hall. This will have a band, Whoa Dizzy, and will be a fundraiser for the Capitol Theatre preservation.
May 24
Little Red Schoolhouse Fundraising Barbeque: 4- 7 p.m. at the Olympia Lacey Church of God, corner of Lacey Blvd. and Ruddell Road. Eat in or take out for $10. Tickets can be purchased at volunteer@redschool.org, the Olympia Lacey Church of God, or at the door. If you can't attend, a $14 donation will purchase a backpack, school supplies, socks and underwear for one child. Donations may be sent to PO Box 6302, Olympia, WA 98507.
Downsize and Declutter. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: 360-586-6181 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
