Nonprofit seeks storm-damaged trees

South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group is looking for large trees that fell during the May 4 thunderstorm. The nonprofit plans to use the trees in upcoming restoration projects.
“We are looking for trees 18-36 dbh (diameter at breast height), between 30-50 feet long,” SPSSEG posted on its Facebook page. “Bonus if they have the rootwad attached.”
The group will pay the costs of hauling the trees away, and donations are tax deductible.
The city of Lacey declared a state of emergency, and many residents in the area ended up with downed trees on their property after the storm tore through the heart of Thurston County.
For more information on donating trees, call 360-412-0808.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
