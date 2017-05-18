What’s Happening for May 18

May 18
Race in Film Discussion. Parts 4 & 5 of Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s PBS acclaimed documentary, “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross” from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation (OUUC) sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW in Olympia. Free refreshments and parking.
Brewery visions: Find status of old Olympia Brewery properties and the broad-based vision for a craft brewing and distilling center project. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Information: olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117. The event is at the Schmidt House, located just off Custer Way in Tumwater at 330 Schmidt Place.
Missing Middle Housing: Open house on housing choices that fill the gap between apartments and single family housing. 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Olympia High School commons, 1302 North Street SE, Olympia and May 30 at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave NW, Olympia.
May 19
St. Placid Priory art show: Images of Peace in Our World, 7-9:30 p.m. at St. Placid Priory, 500 College St. NE, Lacey. Tickets $15 each or 2 for $25. A portion of the sales will go to Intercommunity Peace and Justice Center in Seattle. Tickets are available at Brown Paper Tickets at http://bpt.me/2906826 or at The Priory Spirituality Center.
May 19-20
Kiwanis Plant Sale: Featuring flowers, hanging baskets and tomatoes on Friday 2-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Black Hills High School, 7741 Littlerock Road, Tumwater. Information: 360-943-0199.
May 20
Cool Rides Car Show: Huntamer Park show supports student groups at River Ridge, North Thurston, Timberline, Shelton and Yelm high schools. Go online to nthurston.k12.wa.us/CoolRidesCarShow and look for the vehicle application. It’s $15 to pre-register your vehicle, $20 at the door and $5 for student-owned vehicles. The show runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Lacey.
The Master Gardener Foundation plant sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden in west Olympia. (Inside Yauger Park near the intersection of Alta Street and Capital Mall Dr. Southwest in West Olympia.) Master recycler-composter volunteers will be available to answer your yard and worm composting questions. For more information, call 360-867-2163 or visit extension.wsu.edu/thurston/2017-master-gardener-plant-sale.
Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance Party: Hosted by the Olympia Film Society at the Black Lake Grange Hall 7:30-11 p.m. Music will be provided by Whoa Dizzy, and the event will raise funds for the Capitol Theatre preservation.
Relay For Life Fundraiser: Dinner and dancing with the Mud Bay Blues Band & Laura Lowe, with special guest George Barner. VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E. Doors open 6:30 p.m., spaghetti dinner hosted by Dirty Dave’s at 7 p.m, music and dancing at 8 p.m. $25 per person. Reserve a table of 8 for $200. Money raised supports the American Cancer Society: Phil Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Team. Tickets/reservations: 360-280-3439.
May 23
Pierce County Aids Foundation Olympia: Grand opening celebration 4-7 p.m. at 2101 Fourth Ave. E. in Olympia. A brief program will occur at 4:30 p.m. and at 6 p.m. For more info, visit piercecountyaids.org.
May 24
Little Red Schoolhouse Fundraising Barbeque: 4-7 p.m. at the Olympia Lacey Church of God at the corner of Lacey Boulevard and Ruddell Road. Eat in or take out for $10. Tickets can be purchased at volunteer@redschool.org, at the Olympia Lacey Church of God or at the door. If you can’t attend, a $14 donation will purchase a backpack, school supplies, socks and underwear for one child. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 6302, Olympia, WA 98507.
Downsize and Declutter. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Comments