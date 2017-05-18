West Olympia seniors OK after fire quickly extinguished

A fire at a west Olympia apartment complex was quickly extinguished before 7 a.m. Thursday — and that’s a good thing because it is home to a number of senior citizens, a fire official said.
A ground floor unit in the 700 block of Black Lake Boulevard was damaged by fire, smoke and water, resulting in about $30,000 in damages, Olympia assistant fire chief Mike Buchanan said Thursday.
One person was displaced, but that person was not injured, he said.
Buchanan praised the safety features of the complex, saying the alarm and sprinkler system did what they were supposed to do.
The fire, which was contained to a couch, is under investigation, he said.
