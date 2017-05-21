Posting of the colors is performed in 2011 by the Civil Air Patrol Cadets during the Odd Fellows Memorial Day observance in Tumwater. The 2017 ceremony, on May 29, starts at 12:30 p.m., at the cemetery, 3802 Cleveland Ave. SE.
Posting of the colors is performed in 2011 by the Civil Air Patrol Cadets during the Odd Fellows Memorial Day observance in Tumwater. The 2017 ceremony, on May 29, starts at 12:30 p.m., at the cemetery, 3802 Cleveland Ave. SE. Steve Bloom Staff file, 2011
Posting of the colors is performed in 2011 by the Civil Air Patrol Cadets during the Odd Fellows Memorial Day observance in Tumwater. The 2017 ceremony, on May 29, starts at 12:30 p.m., at the cemetery, 3802 Cleveland Ave. SE. Steve Bloom Staff file, 2011

Local

May 21, 2017 5:27 AM

What’s Happening for May 21

Staff report

Tuesday

Pierce County Aids Foundation Olympia: Grand opening event, 4-7 p.m. at 2101 Fourth Ave. E. in Olympia. A brief program will occur at 4:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. For more information, go to piercecountyaids.org

Wednesday

Little Red Schoolhouse Fundraising Barbeque: 4-7 p.m. at the Olympia Lacey Church of God at the corner of Lacey Boulevard and Ruddell Road. Eat in or take out for $10. Tickets can be purchased at volunteer@redschool.org, at the church or at the door. If you can’t attend, a $14 donation will purchase a backpack, school supplies, socks and underwear for one child. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 6302, Olympia, WA 98507.

Downsize and clean up: 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.

May 29

Memorial Day: Ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m., at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 3802 Cleveland Ave. SE, in Tumwater.

June 1

Panorama Republicans: Speaker is Ken Balsley, who hopes to replace retiring Lacey councilmember Virgil Clarkson, 2 p.m., Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@chmail.com or 360-438-5641, Ext. 5641

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair

Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair 0:16

Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair
Capital City Marathon president Jim Lux retiring after three decades 1:21

Capital City Marathon president Jim Lux retiring after three decades
Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze 0:42

Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos