What’s Happening for May 21

Tuesday
Pierce County Aids Foundation Olympia: Grand opening event, 4-7 p.m. at 2101 Fourth Ave. E. in Olympia. A brief program will occur at 4:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. For more information, go to piercecountyaids.org
Wednesday
Little Red Schoolhouse Fundraising Barbeque: 4-7 p.m. at the Olympia Lacey Church of God at the corner of Lacey Boulevard and Ruddell Road. Eat in or take out for $10. Tickets can be purchased at volunteer@redschool.org, at the church or at the door. If you can’t attend, a $14 donation will purchase a backpack, school supplies, socks and underwear for one child. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 6302, Olympia, WA 98507.
Downsize and clean up: 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
May 29
Memorial Day: Ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m., at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 3802 Cleveland Ave. SE, in Tumwater.
June 1
Panorama Republicans: Speaker is Ken Balsley, who hopes to replace retiring Lacey councilmember Virgil Clarkson, 2 p.m., Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@chmail.com or 360-438-5641, Ext. 5641
Comments