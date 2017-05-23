What’s Happening for May 23

Tuesday
Pierce County Aids Foundation Olympia: Grand opening event, 4-7 p.m. at 2101 Fourth Ave. E. in Olympia. A brief program will occur at 4:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. For more information, go to piercecountyaids.org
Wednesday
Little Red Schoolhouse Fundraising Barbecue: 4-7 p.m. at the Olympia Lacey Church of God at the corner of Lacey Boulevard and Ruddell Road. Eat in or take out for $10. Tickets can be purchased at volunteer@redschool.org, at the church or at the door. If you can’t attend, a $14 donation will purchase a backpack, school supplies, socks and underwear for one child. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 6302, Olympia, WA 98507.
Downsize and clean up: 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
May 29
Memorial Day: Ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m., at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 3802 Cleveland Ave. SE, in Tumwater.
June 1
Panorama Republicans: Speaker is Ken Balsley, who hopes to replace retiring Lacey councilmember Virgil Clarkson, 2 p.m., Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@chmail.com or 360-438-5641, Ext. 5641
June 1 & 15
Native Plant Walks: The Native Plant Salvage Foundation plant experts will lead a trek along Olympia’s McLane Creek Nature Trail. All ages. Plant walks are on the first and third Thursdays of every month, 6-7 p.m. at the McLane Creek Nature Trail. Sliding-scale donation of $5-$20 is suggested. Got to nativeplantsalvage.org for more information or email nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com.
June 4
Fishing derby for kids: Panhandle Lake Camp is open to the public for the annual Panhandle Lake Fishing Derby for Kids. The lake will be stocked with rainbow trout donated by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Kids will be able to fish from the shore or from the floating docks. This free event is open to all people up to 15 years of age, accompanied by an adult. Fishing starts at 8 a.m. Panhandle Lake 4H Camp is at 370 W. Panhandle Lake Road, about 10 miles west of downtown Shelton. Information: 360-426-9523 or panhandle4h@hctc.com.
June 9
Food bank benefit concert: The South Puget Sound New Horizons Band will perform in support of the Thurston County Food Bank at 7 p.m. at the Land Yacht Harbor Harmony Hall, 9101 Steilacoom Road SE, Olympia.
