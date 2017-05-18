Andy Crow plays for the First United Methodist Church in Olympia in 2008. A June 8 memorial service is planned for Crow.
Andy Crow plays for the First United Methodist Church in Olympia in 2008. A June 8 memorial service is planned for Crow.

May 18, 2017

Memorial service for Andy Crow planned at Washington Center

Staff report

A public memorial service has been scheduled for local organist Andy Crow at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts on the anniversary of his birth, June 8.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the service will start at 6 p.m. at the center at 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The service will include organ music, Andy’s life story, and remarks by Jill Barnes, the Washington Center’s executive director.

Crow, who gave the Washington Center its Wurlitzer organ, died last July at 83, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Crow received the center’s inaugural Excellence in the Arts Award last spring.

