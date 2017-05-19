What’s Happening for May 19

Friday
St. Placid Priory art show: Images of peace. 7 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Placid Priory, 500 College St NE, Lacey. Tickets $15 or two for $25. A portion of the sales will go to community Peace and Justice Center in Seattle. Tickets at Brown Paper Tickets or at The Priory Spirituality Center.
Friday, Saturday
Kiwanis plant sale: Flowers, hanging baskets and tomatoes. Friday 2-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Black Hills High School, 7741 Littlerock Road, Tumwater. 360-943-0199.
Sunday
Cool Rides Car Show: Huntamer Park show supports student groups at River Ridge, North Thurston, Timberline, Shelton and Yelm high schools. Go to bit.ly/2rx9nJS and look for the vehicle application. It’s $15 to register your vehicle ($20 on-site) or $5 for student-owned vehicles. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Lacey.
