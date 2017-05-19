Hoquiam pastor convicted of child molestation, sentencing set for June

A Hoquiam pastor has been found guilty of one count of second-degree child molestation by Grays Harbor County Superior Court Judge David Edwards.
Adair Krack was a pastor at the First Baptist Church in Hoquiam and was accused of sexual contact with a 12-year old girl during a weeklong Bible camp last summer.
According to court documents, Krack knew the victim’s family from when he was assistant pastor at an Oregon church. He and his wife would often babysit the victim’s eldest sister, and she referred to Krack as her “Papa” and “views him as a grandfather, even though they have no actual relation.”
The victim and her sibling began attending Krack’s Bible camps in August 2010 when the sisters were 7 and 9 years old.
The victim’s family picked her up, along with her siblings, from Krack’s home in Elma in early August 2016 after a weeklong stay at his Bible camp. The victim later told her mother that Krack had been touching her inappropriately; she told a friend the same thing a few days earlier.
She said most of the touching occurred in Krack’s home and had been happening since they started attending Krack’s Bible camp.
The victim’s father arranged to meet with Krack and confront him about the allegations. According to the father’s statement, when Krack was asked about the inappropriate touching, he “remained quiet for approximately five minutes and did not immediately deny anything.” Krack’s eventual response was “that if he was guilty of anything, it was loving them too much.”
He also stated “that he only had (the victim’s) best interests at heart and that if he needed to keep (the victim) from going through unnecessary stress, he would just plead guilty.”
According to the victim’s parents, they asked the victim’s two younger siblings if Krack had ever touched them inappropriately, and they said no. However, when the parents asked their eldest daughter, then 20 years old, she responded by bursting into tears and saying Krack had molested her starting when she was about 5 years old.
Krack was arrested Sept. 12. After a two-day trial last week, Judge Edwards ruled Friday that Krack was guilty of the offense.
A second charge of first-degree child molestation that was filed in the original complaint was excused prior to trial.
Krack was taken into custody after the verdict. He is scheduled for sentencing in June and faces 15-20 months in jail.
