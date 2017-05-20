What’s Happening for May 20

Saturday
Kiwanis plant sale: Flowers, hanging baskets and tomatoes, 2-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Black Hills High School, 7741 Littlerock Road, Tumwater. Information: 360-943-0199.
Saturday
Cool Rides Car Show: Huntamer Park event supports student groups at River Ridge, North Thurston, Timberline, Shelton and Yelm high schools. Go to bit.ly/2rx9nJS and look for the vehicle application. It’s $15 to register your vehicle early ($20 on site) or $5 for student-owned vehicles. The show runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Lacey.
The Master Gardener Foundation plant sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Dirt Works Demonstration Garden on Olympia’s west side. It’s inside Yauger Park near the intersection of Alta Street and Capital Mall Drive Southwest.Volunteers will be available to answer your yard and worm composting questions. For more information, call 360-867-2163 or go to bit.ly/2rAOeOZ .
Rock ’n’ Roll Dance Party: Hosted by the Olympia Film Society at the Black Lake Grange Hall, 7:30-11 p.m. Music by Whoa Dizzy. The show will raise money for the preservation of Capitol Theatre.
Relay For Life Fundraiser: Dinner and dancing with the Mud Bay Blues Band & Laura Lowe, with special guest George Barner. VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E. Doors open 6:30 pm, spaghetti dinner hosted by Dirty Dave’s at 7 p.m., music and dancing at 8 p.m. $25 per person. Reserve a table of eight for $200. Money raised supports the American Cancer Society: Phil Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Team. Tickets/reservations: 360-280-3439.
Tuesday
Pierce County AIDS Foundation Olympia: Grand opening event. 4-7 p.m. at 2101 Fourth Ave. E in Olympia. A brief program will be held at 4:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. For more information, go to piercecountyaids.org.
Wednesday
Little Red Schoolhouse Fundraising Barbecue: 4-7 p.m. at the Olympia Lacey Church of God at the corner of Lacey Boulevard and Ruddell Road. Eat in or take out for $10. Tickets can be purchased at volunteer@redschool.org, at the Olympia Lacey Church of God, or at the door. If you can’t attend, a $14 donation will purchase a backpack, school supplies, socks and underwear for one child. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 6302, Olympia, WA 98507.
Downsize: 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: 360-586-6181 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
May 29
Memorial Day: Ceremony includes includes entertainment, speeches and refreshments. 12:30 p.m., Odd Fellows Cemetery, 3802 Cleveland Ave. SE, in Tumwater.
June 1
Panorama Republicans: Speaker is Ken Balsley, who hopes to replace retiring Lacey Councilman Virgil Clarkson, 2 p.m., Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@chmail.com of 360-438-5641 Ext. 5641
