What’s Happening for May 20

A homeless liaison for the Tumwater School District Tami Collins (left) along with fellow volunteer and Amazon.com employee Stephanie Maldonato give out toothbrushes and paste at the 25th Little Red Schoolhouse Project's free school supply distribution. A fundraising barbecue is 4-7 p.m. May 24 at the Olympia Lacey Church of God at the corner of Lacey Boulevard and Ruddell Road. Eat in or take out for $10. Tickets can be purchased at volunteer@redschool.org, at the Olympia Lacey Church of God, or at the door. If you can’t attend, a $14 donation will purchase a backpack, school supplies, socks and underwear for one child. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 6302, Olympia, WA 98507. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com file