May 21, 2017 10:25 AM

Yelm man crashes his motorcycle, then gets hit by another motorcycle

By Rolf Boone

A 21-year-old Yelm man was hospitalized Saturday after he crashed his motorcycle in Cowlitz County, then got hit by a fellow motorcyclist from Seattle. Both riders were injured and taken to area hospitals, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.

About 12:45 p.m. Saturday, the Yelm man and a Seattle man were eastbound on state Route 504, 21 miles east of Toutle, when the Yelm man failed to negotiate a left turn, went down and struck a guardrail. He bounced off the guardrail and re-entered the road where he was hit by the Seattle motorcyclist.

The Yelm man was taken to Peace Health Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, while the 43-year-old Seattle man was taken to Peace Health St. John Medical Center in Longview.

The crash is under investigation.

