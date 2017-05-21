A 28-year-old Seattle woman was taken to an area hospital Saturday night after a car crasn on US 101.
May 21, 2017

Vehicle rolls onto its top in northbound lane of US 101

By Rolf Boone

A 2010 Volkswagen Golf wound up on its roof Saturday night in Mason County and sent a 28-year-old Seattle woman to an area hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The woman, a passenger in the vehicle, was injured while the driver and a second passenger were not hurt. She was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

About 11 p.m. Saturday, the Golf was northbound US 101, north of Hoodsport, when the car crossed the center line, left the road and struck a dirt embankment. It then rolled at least once, according to the state patrol, before it came to rest on its top in the northbound lane.

Drugs or alcohol were thought to have been a factor in the crash.

