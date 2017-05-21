Lacey police arrest armed robbery suspect

A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning for his role in an armed robbery, a Lacey police sergeant said Sunday.
The man was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of second-degree armed robbery.
Sgt. Terence Brimmer said the man is one of two suspects wanted in connection to an incident that happened about 6:15 p.m. Friday at 45th Avenue Southeast and Parkside Drive Southeast.
A transaction was set to take place when the man pulled out a gun and took the item, which was possibly a belt, Brimmer said.
The man was arrested about 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Sleater-Kinney Road SE.
