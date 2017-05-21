Intoxicated woman, 28, shoves police officer, injures paramedic in Lewis County

A 28-year-old Chelan woman in Lewis County was arrested on suspicion of assault in the third degree Sunday morning, according to Centralia police.
About 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Centralia police were dispatched to a motel in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue. Police found the woman in the parking lot, allegedly intoxicated and belligerent.
The Chelan woman allegedly shoved one of the officers, then while she was being taken to a hospital — because she was so intoxicated — she allegedly twisted and injured a paramedic’s hand.
The woman was booked into the Lewis County Jail on two counts of third-degree assault.
