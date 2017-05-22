The 5 most read stories on The Olympian website last week

Reader interest was drawn to shots fired in downtown Olympia last week.
1. Gunfire erupts Sunday morning in downtown Olympia: Witnesses told police that two groups of men got into an argument, drew handguns and fired seven to 15 shots. Police found shell casings in the area, and a car near Franklin Street and Fourth Avenue had a window shot out.
2. Your Monday morning commute could be delayed more than usual: Commuters beware: Several road projects in the Olympia area get under way Monday.
3. Olympia police investigating possible human foot found on West Bay Drive: Olympia police are investigating a possible human foot found on West Bay Drive, a spokesman for the department said on Wednesday.
4. Coroner identifies man pulled from Budd Inlet on Friday: The body of a man pulled from Budd Inlet was identified Sunday as Terrance Haycraft, 35.
5. No more holding of phones under new law in Washington: Texting or holding a phone to your ear is already against the law in Washington state, but soon Washington drivers will be prohibited from doing all the other stuff some do while driving or sitting in traffic: checking Facebook, reading emails or anything else that requires them to hold their electronic devices while behind the wheel.
