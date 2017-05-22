Judge sets bail at $25,000 for Lacey robbery suspect

A Thurston County Superior Court Judge set bail at $25,000 for a 22-year-old man who was arrested in Lacey over the weekend on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Brandyn Ricketts made a preliminary appearance Monday before Judge Mary Sue Wilson.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Graham argued for the $25,000 bail, citing Ricketts’ criminal history, including a felony conviction for residential burglary in 2014. Public defender Jim Shackleton countered with $5,000, saying Ricketts had “no crimes of violence on his record.”
Wilson agreed with the state and set the higher bail.
According to charging documents:
About 6:15 p.m. Friday, two men met Ricketts and an associate — a person police are still looking for — at 45th Avenue Southeast and Parkside Drive Southeast in Lacey to sell a designer belt for $120.
One of the victims let Ricketts’ associate try on the belt, then the man refused to pay or take off the belt. A struggle ensued, and Ricketts and his associate retreated to their vehicle.
One of the victims then alleges that “Brandyn brandished a hand gun and pointed it at him, saying, ‘don’t try to chase me or I’ll kill you.’”
Ricketts was arrested Saturday morning in the 700 block of Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast. He showed remorse at the time, saying he would pay the victim $120 “right now” because he didn’t want to go to jail.
His arraignment is set for 10 a.m. June 6.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
