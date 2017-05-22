A lone jogger gets his run in around Capitol Lake on Monday afternoon on one of the warmest days of the year. Tuesday’s weather is not expected to be as hot.
Local

May 22, 2017 5:36 PM

Monday’s hot weather a preview of Memorial Day weekend

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

If you planned to call in sick so you could sunbathe Tuesday, rethink your plans: Tuesday’s weather is not expected to be as warm as Monday’s 85-degree high.

But a mid-week cooling trend will give way to warm weather over the long holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Cooler marine air is expected to make its way inland Tuesday, lowering temperatures into the 70s in the Olympia area. Some outlying areas will be slightly warmer, such as in parts of Lewis County, and the Portland area will hit 80 degrees Tuesday, said Jeff Michalski of the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday night for the Olympia area, followed by cloudy skies Wednesday with a daytime high of about 64 degrees, he said.

Wednesday’s high of 64 is close to normal for this time of year, which is 66 degrees, Michalski said.

But by this weekend — Memorial Day Weekend — temperatures are expected to climb back into the upper 70s, he said.

Monday’s hot weather didn’t hit a record. The record for Monday was 91 degrees, set in 2001, Michalski said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

