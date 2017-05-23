On Tuesday, 1,864 Puget Sound Energy customers in the region were without power. One of the biggest blocks of customers, as seen on this outage map, was near Scott Lake in Thurston County.
On Tuesday, 1,864 Puget Sound Energy customers in the region were without power. One of the biggest blocks of customers, as seen on this outage map, was near Scott Lake in Thurston County. Courtesy photo Puget Sound Energy
On Tuesday, 1,864 Puget Sound Energy customers in the region were without power. One of the biggest blocks of customers, as seen on this outage map, was near Scott Lake in Thurston County. Courtesy photo Puget Sound Energy

Local

May 23, 2017 8:13 AM

Power knocked out for hundreds in Thurston County

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

The power was knocked out for about 550 customers in the Scott Lake area of Thurston County at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Puget Sound Energy’s outage map.

The cause of the outage was believed to be damaged utility equipment due to a vehicle crash in the area, Puget Sound Energy posted. Power was originally expected to be restored by 9 a.m., however that estimate was later changed to noon.

Statewide, about 1,864 customers were without electricity, according to the outage map. About 1,250 of those customers were in the Bellevue area.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair

Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair 0:16

Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair
Capital City Marathon president Jim Lux retiring after three decades 1:21

Capital City Marathon president Jim Lux retiring after three decades
Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze 0:42

Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos