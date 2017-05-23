Power knocked out for hundreds in Thurston County

The power was knocked out for about 550 customers in the Scott Lake area of Thurston County at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Puget Sound Energy’s outage map.
The cause of the outage was believed to be damaged utility equipment due to a vehicle crash in the area, Puget Sound Energy posted. Power was originally expected to be restored by 9 a.m., however that estimate was later changed to noon.
Statewide, about 1,864 customers were without electricity, according to the outage map. About 1,250 of those customers were in the Bellevue area.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments