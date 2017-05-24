Local

Deaths for May 24

Bell, Lois Irene, 94, Shelton, died Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Cody, Norma Jean, 65, Olympia, died Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

DuVal, Myrna Lou, 80, Olympia, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Hess, Joanne A., 77, Rochester, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Hicks, Donald Grey, 74, Ocean Shores, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Homchick, Donna Lucille, 64, Olympia, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Kemp, John W. Jr., 69, Hoodsport, died Sunday, May 21, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Kline, John D., 59, Hoodsport, died Friday, May 19, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Mathis, Gloria J., 79, Shelton, died Friday, May 19, 2017, in Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Merino, William O., 55, Centralia, died Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Prestige Care Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Reynvaan, Deborah Ann, 62, Tumwater, died Friday, May 19, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Swantak, Ruby Doris, 93, Spokane, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Sullivan Park Care Center, Spokane Valley. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Swatsky, Mary E., 90, Olympia, died Sunday, May 21, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Young, Diane L., 63, Shelton, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

