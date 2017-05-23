Three bison calves have joined a large herd that roams Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.
Local

May 23, 2017 5:37 PM

Meet the new baby animals at Northwest Trek

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

There’s a baby boom at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.

Three bison calves were the first born this season, joining a large herd that has roamed the Eatonville park for nearly 50 years.

New additions also include goslings that have been following their Canada geese mothers around the grounds.

Coming next will be Roosevelt elk, woodland caribou, bighorn sheep and Columbia black-tailed deer.

“It’s a wonderful time to come and view these animals roaming amid natural habitat of meadows and forest,” said Marc Heinzman, the zoological curator.

Visitors can see the babies during a narrated tram tour of the 435-acre Free Roaming area.

Northwest Trek saw record annual attendance last year and reached the 7 million milestone in March.

