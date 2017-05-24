Lacey police want information about fires on Draham Road

A fire that destroyed two vehicles last weekend in Lacey has been ruled suspicious. And now it’s Crime Stoppers of South Sound’s Crime of the Week.
The fire was reported at 5:25 a.m. on Saturday at 1506 Draham Road NE.
“During the investigation, evidence was found that the fire started in one of vehicles and spread to the second vehicle,” a Crime Stoppers news release stated.
Fire crews were on the same block 13 hours later for a house fire, which also is under investigation. The home was a total loss, and a man was treated for smoke inhalation and some minor burns.
