Lacey Police are asking for tips about a suspicious fire that destroyed two vehicles over the weekend.
Lacey Police are asking for tips about a suspicious fire that destroyed two vehicles over the weekend. Staff file, 2015
Lacey Police are asking for tips about a suspicious fire that destroyed two vehicles over the weekend. Staff file, 2015

Local

May 24, 2017 11:41 AM

Lacey police want information about fires on Draham Road

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

A fire that destroyed two vehicles last weekend in Lacey has been ruled suspicious. And now it’s Crime Stoppers of South Sound’s Crime of the Week.

The fire was reported at 5:25 a.m. on Saturday at 1506 Draham Road NE.

“During the investigation, evidence was found that the fire started in one of vehicles and spread to the second vehicle,” a Crime Stoppers news release stated.

Fire crews were on the same block 13 hours later for a house fire, which also is under investigation. The home was a total loss, and a man was treated for smoke inhalation and some minor burns.

Any information can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair

Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair 0:16

Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair
Capital City Marathon president Jim Lux retiring after three decades 1:21

Capital City Marathon president Jim Lux retiring after three decades
Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze 0:42

Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos