Why home addresses are so important in Lacey this summer

Warmer weather has finally arrived, which means in Lacey that daily water use can climb as high as 13 million gallons per day.
Where does it all go? Outdoor watering and irrigation.
In an effort to conserve, the city of Lacey is reminding residents to follow an alternate day watering schedule, which begins June 1 and lasts through September.
How do you know when to water? Check your home address.
If you have an address that ends with an odd number, you can water and irrigate on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays. If it ends with an even number, you can water on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Friday is a non-watering day for everyone.
There are exceptions: You can water outdoor potted plants and hanging baskets, plants growing in a greenhouse (including commercial greenhouses), publicly owned athletic fields and your car.
You must apply for a temporary exemption or variance if you have done the following: Planted a new lawn, planted trees and shrubs or have an irrigation system that waters areas on both sides of the street at the same time.
If residents fail to follow the watering schedule, property owners will receive a warning. Repeat violations will result in a notice of violation. A fourth violation and water will be shut off.
To apply for a temporary exemption or variance, contact water resources at 360-491-5600 or WaterResources@ci.lacey.wa.us.
