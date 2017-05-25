Pro Football Hall of Fame brings its best to history museum

The Washington State History Museum hosts an extensive exhibit from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
All are winners at the 2017 Day of Champions track & field event

Local

All are winners at the 2017 Day of Champions track & field event

Warm weather greeted 660 participants at the 11th Annual Tumwater Day of Champions track and field event Thursday at Tumwater Stadium. Hosted by the Tumwater Kiwanis for special needs' students who represent school districts from around region, the fun-based competition included events ranging from traditional long jump and 50 meter dash to an obstacle course and giant ball push.

One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour

Politics & Government

One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour

State Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, talks with reporter Melissa Santos about how to be one of the best-dressed at the state Capitol, how he underestimated Washington state's state's love of marijuana and what kind of tax policies he prefers to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools. Also, he gives his predictions about flying cars and the date of the Legislature's final adjournment, all over a basket of tater tots (and a vegan hash). Filmed Monday, May 22 at King Solomon's Reef in Olympia.

Thurston Realtors Community Service Day

Local

Thurston Realtors Community Service Day

A team of volunteers from the real estate industry clear the back yard area while rebuilding the porch for Olympia homeowner Anita Field-Boroden during the annual Thurston Realtors Community Service Day Thursday. The yearly event tackles regional projects from needy homeowners to municipal locales such as the Mima Pioneer Cemetery.

Verdict reached in Thompson/Chaplin trial

Local

Verdict reached in Thompson/Chaplin trial

Flanked by defense attorneys Sunni Ko and George Trejo, Andre Thompson (left) and Bryson Chaplin listen to Superior Court Judge Erik Price after they were found guilty Thursday of a lesser charge of third-degree assault in their trial resulting from a May 21, 2015, attack on Olympia police Officer Ryan Donald. Donald was attempting to apprehend the brothers after responding to a report of thefts and an assault at a west Olympia supermarket.

Fantastic fritters a taste treat for decades at Lattin's

Local

Fantastic fritters a taste treat for decades at Lattin's

With the flavor apple fritter taking home the winning taste award at the Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau's annual state of tourism meeting and also honored with its own Ice Chips' candy line tasty home made apple fritters have been a hot item for decades at Lattin's Country Cider Mill & Farm.

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes

Local

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes

Beautifully melodic, sometimes haunting, the lyrical sounds of flutes echoed throughout the vaulted dome of the Legislative Building in Olympia Sunday afternoon as the Olympia Flute Choir present, "A Mother's Day Concert."

Editor's Choice Videos