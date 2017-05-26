Fire destroys waterfront home, antiques and three classic cars

Nobody was injured in a blaze that destroyed a two-story waterfront home late Thursday in the 500 block of Dover Point Way NE, in the Boston Harbor community, north of Olympia.
“The owners were not in the home at the time,” said South Bay Fire Chief Brian VanCamp. “And none of the responders were injured either.”
The home’s alarm system triggered a 911 call just after 11 p.m. However, once crews arrived at the scene, they couldn’t get close to the home due to live power lines that had burned and fallen across the road, VanCamp said. They had to wait for Puget Sound Energy crews to cut power to the area before they could get close enough to fight the fire, he said.
“It was fully involved when we got there,” VanCamp said. “There were three automobiles that were destroyed, and it appears that there were quite a few antiques in the home (that were lost), as well.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said. It is owned by Richard and Judy Kelley, according to the Thurston County Tax Assessor’s Office.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
