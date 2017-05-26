Nobody was injured in an early morning home fire in Lacey, officials say.
May 26, 2017 12:05 PM

No one injured in Lacey home fire

By Lisa Pemberton

Nobody was injured in a house fire that was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of College St. SE., according to Lacey Fire Battalion Chief Tim Hulse.

Crews from Lacey Fire District 3, the Olympia Fire Department and East Olympia Fire District 6 responded to the scene, and extinguished the fire, he said.

“After investigation, the cause of the fire on College Street is undetermined,” Hulse told The Olympian. “(There was) no clear evidence of any electrical issues, mechanical problems or incendiary devices.”

No other information was released.

