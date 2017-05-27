What’s Happening for May 27

Saturday
Bird walk: Explore Powell Pastures on the Nisqually River shoreline near Yelm with the Black Hills Audubon Society, 8:30-10:30 a.m. The 1.5-mile round-trip walk is rated easy to moderate. Information: staff@nisquallylandtrust.org, 360-489-4300.
Sunday
Waterside service: Honors veterans who died at sea, 1 p.m. at Percival Landing, Olympia waterfront. Thurston County Veterans Council.
Monday
Memorial Day: Event starts at 12:30 p.m., at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 3802 Cleveland Ave. SE, Tumwater.
Capitol Rotunda Memorial Day: Speakers and music, 11 a.m., Thurston County Veterans Council.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Speaker is Ken Balsley, who is running to replace retiring Lacey council member Virgil Clarkson, 2 p.m., Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@chmail.com or 360-438-5641, Ext. 5641.
Summer at the library: Timberland Regional Libraries present three months of programs and activities themed “Build a Better World.” Performers include comedy acts, live music and magic shows. Two programs scheduled for most libraries include WonderWorks, activities that build math, science and creative-thinking skills, and Hour of Code, a one-hour introduction to computer science, where people can learn the basics of coding. Information: TRL.org.
Thursday and June 15
Native Plant walks: The Native Plant Salvage Foundation plant experts will lead a trek along Olympia’s McLane Creek Nature Trail. All ages. Plant walks are on the first and third Thursdays of every month, 6-7 p.m. at the McLane Creek Nature Trail. Sliding-scale donation of $5-$20 is suggested. Go to nativeplantsalvage.org or email nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com.
Friday
Teen Tech Tutors: Drop-in computer help, 4:30-5:45 p.m., at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave SE. For adults. Learn basic computer skills by working one-on-one with the library’s teen volunteers. Tutors are available first come, first serve. Call 360-352-0595 or stop by for more information.
June 4
Fishing derby for kids: Panhandle Lake Camp is open to the public for the annual Panhandle Lake Fishing Derby for Kids. The lake will be stocked with rainbow trout donated by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Kids will be able to fish from the shore or from floating docks. This free event is open to all people up to 15 years of age, accompanied by an adult. Fishing starts at 8 a.m. Panhandle Lake 4H Camp is at 370 W. Panhandle Lake Road, about 10 miles west of downtown Shelton. Information: 360-426-9523 or panhandle4h@hctc.com.
June 9
Food bank benefit concert: The South Puget Sound New Horizons Band will perform in support of the Thurston County Food Bank at 7 p.m. at the Land Yacht Harbor Harmony Hall, 9101 Steilacoom Road SE, Olympia.
July 6 and 20
