May 28, 2017 5:08 AM

Motorcyclist pleads guilty in 150-mph chase from Kelso to Maytown

The Chronicle, Centralia

An Oregon resident charged with leading police on a chase from Kelso to Maytown before his motorcycle ran out of gas pleaded guilty this week.

German V. Chumak, 19, of Tualatin, Oregon, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 12. According to court documents, he faces a sentence of as much as 60 days in jail.

According to court documents, Washington State Patrol communications advised troopers in the Kelso area of an erratic motorcycle at 9:46 a.m. March 12, near milepost 48 of Interstate 5. Witnesses reported seeing a black motorcycle, ridden by a person in a black helmet, going faster than 110 mph.

Troopers caught up with the motorcycle and followed it north on I-5, reaching speeds as high as 150 mph before the bike pulled off the freeway at Maytown in Thurston County.

A trooper found Chumak and the motorcycle hiding behind a freeway support beam at the Maytown overpass. Chumak reportedly told troopers he ran out of gas, according to court documents.

