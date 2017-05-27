Public invited to Memorial Day events of remembrance

Many military and veterans groups, government entities and cemeteries will mark Memorial Day Monday with ceremonies of remembrance. Here are some in and around Thurston County.
▪ Joint Base Lewis-McChord will honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the United States with a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the base' Camp Lewis Cemetery. Col. Daniel S. Morgan, Joint Base Lewis-McChord garrison commander, will be the guest speaker. He will place a wreath on the marker honoring the soldiers, airmen, and civilians who have served and died in the defense of the United States.
Prior to that ceremony, at 10:45 a.m., there will be a cemetery monument dedication. The I Corps Band will provide the music, and an Army & Air Force Honor Guard will present the colors. A salute battery will fire a 21-gun salute to honor fallen comrades, followed by the playing of Taps.
Visitors who wish to attend the JBLM ceremony will be required to obtain a pass from the base's Visitor Center at exit 120 on Interstate 5. Signs will direct attendees to the cemetery.
▪ The Thurston County Memorial Day Celebration opens in the Capitol Rotunda with music at 10:30 a.m. and cannon fire in the Flag Circle at 11 a.m. The event closes with a rifle salute on the north steps of the Legislative Building and taps. This event, sponsored by the Thurston County Veterans Council, will draw several hundred people to campus.
The event features the Washington State American Legion Band, Capitol High School Choir, and several speakers. The ceremonies are scheduled to finish about noon.
▪ The Olympia Thunder Run event will bring about 200 people to the Capitol Campus, many on motorcycles. The event to honor America's veterans is scheduled to roll onto the campus grounds at 11:30 a.m. A ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial begins at 12:20 p.m.
▪ The Odd Fellows Memorial Park Cemetery at 3802 Cleveland Ave SE in Tumwater will host a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. There will be music, a guest speaker and free hot dogs and other refreshments.
▪ The Masonic Memorial Park at 455 North St. SE in Tumwater will remain open for business from 11 to 3 p.m. Monday so cemetery staff will be present to perform all cemetery business and assist with grave locating. Visitors are welcome to enjoy light refreshments and use the restrooms.
▪ Woodlawn Funeral Home Cemetery and Cremation at 5930 Mullen Road SE, Lacey, will host a free, public commemoration event free event at 3:30 p.m., with the American Legion Band playing patriotic music, and the tribute program beginning at 4 p.m. The program will be presented by the American Legion Post No. 94 and Woodlawn Funeral Home. Also participating are Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 318. Immediately following the ceremony, appetizers will be served by Forrey’s Forza.
Grave marker cleaning supplies will be available for those who want to clean their loved ones’ markers.
▪ Forest Funeral Home Cemetery and Cremation at 2501 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia, hosts a Memorial Day open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grave marker cleaning supplies will be available for those who want to clean their loved ones’ markers. Light refreshments will be served. A horse drawn hearse will be on display along with circa 1900 vintage photos on loan from Washington Media Services Inc. and Joyce Willms.
▪ And Honoring the Fallen ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at Olympics West Senior Living Center, 929 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater.
▪ The Veterans Memorial Museum at 100 Veterans Way in Chehalis will host a Celebration of Life Candle Light Ceremony at 2 p.m.
Other holiday information
▪ Thurston County and city governments will be closed Monday. However, regular curbside garbage and recycling collection will still be done on Monday. Customers are reminded to have their garbage and recycling bins ready for pick up by 6 a.m. The county’s Waste and Recovery Center (WARC) off of Hogum Bay Road will be open regular hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.ThurstonSolidWaste.org for more information.
▪ Intercity Transit operates Sunday-level service on Memorial Day. Local, Express, and Dial-A-Lift bus service will operate at reduced service levels (Sunday schedules), but Village Vans will not operate at all. IT customer service will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For transit route and schedule information, visit www.intercitytransit.com, contact Intercity Transit Customer Service at 360-786-1881, or email customerservice@intercitytransit.com.
▪ Downtown Olympia parking is free on Monday.
Comments