2 Grays Harbor men injured after truck backs over them

Two men from Grays Harbor County were hospitalized Saturday after a truck backed over them.
And the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office says it was intentional, according to The Daily World.
About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a man thought to be in his 30s was allegedly driving recklessly and doing “doughnuts” at the Donkey Creek Campgrounds near Humptulips.
His passenger, a woman also thought to be in her 30s, was screaming at him to stop, according to the report.
Some campers became upset, including one who apparently threw a rock at the truck and broke a window. Then, the driver became upset and backed up his truck over two campers — a 20-year-old Taholah resident and a 19-year-old from Aberdeen.
Both men were in critical condition, according to KXRO, and that could lead to increased charges, Deputy Chief Dave Pimentel told the radio station.
The truck, a mid-1990s Chevy with an extended cab and large tires, later fled the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Darrin Wallace, or Deputy Eric Cowsert at 360-533-8765.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
