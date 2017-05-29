Last week’s 5 most read stories on The Olympian website

A woman who fell from an I-5 overpass was last week’s most read story.
1. Woman dies after fall from I-5 overpass onto vehicle: The 58-year-old Olympia woman either jumped or accidentally fell from the Custer Way overpass about 11:45 a.m., hitting a southbound vehicle, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
2. Students allege racism, protest administrators at The Evergreen State College: Students said they were protesting institutional racism at the Olympia liberal arts college.
3. Why you still can’t swim in, or even touch, this Thurston County lake: New tests show that toxin levels in Thurston County’s Summit Lake still are more than 100 times higher than acceptable levels.
4. Attention Olympia residents: Don’t water your lawns on Tuesday, city says: That’s because for about 15 hours Tuesday (May 23), the city’s contractor “will tie into the existing 36-inch water pipeline to connect to a new corrosion control facility,” according to a news release.
5. Hundreds mourn graduating senior killed in Old Highway 99 crash: Cheyllyn Collinsworth, who was 18, was remembered as kind, caring and happy. She was set to graduate high school on June 9 with a 3.66 GPA. She was among the top 25 students in her class, having been honored for that distinction in a Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce scholarship luncheon earlier this month.
