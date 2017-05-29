An Aberdeen man was injured in a suspected DUI crash near Montesano early Monday.
An Aberdeen man was injured in a suspected DUI crash near Montesano early Monday. Maps4News Courtesy
An Aberdeen man was injured in a suspected DUI crash near Montesano early Monday. Maps4News Courtesy

Local

May 29, 2017 8:35 AM

Man hurt in suspected DUI crash near Montesano

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

Drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor in a single-vehicle crash reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver, a 32-year-old Aberdeen man, was injured and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

According to the patrol: The man was driving a gold 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan westbound on state Route 12. He crossed into the median and nearly struck the cable barrier near milepost 14. After that, he over-corrected back into the lane, lost control and struck a guardrail. The van was towed from the scene with reportable damage, and the man is under investigation for driving under the influence.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Olympia Waterside Service remembers veterans lost at sea

Olympia Waterside Service remembers veterans lost at sea 1:36

Olympia Waterside Service remembers veterans lost at sea
1:21

"Burned to the ground, nothing left," fire destroys Olympia home
Helicopter rescuers pluck man from 1,200-foot depth in Crater Lake National Park 1:23

Helicopter rescuers pluck man from 1,200-foot depth in Crater Lake National Park

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos