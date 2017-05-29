Man hurt in suspected DUI crash near Montesano

Drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor in a single-vehicle crash reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver, a 32-year-old Aberdeen man, was injured and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
According to the patrol: The man was driving a gold 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan westbound on state Route 12. He crossed into the median and nearly struck the cable barrier near milepost 14. After that, he over-corrected back into the lane, lost control and struck a guardrail. The van was towed from the scene with reportable damage, and the man is under investigation for driving under the influence.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
