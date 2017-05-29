Nonprofit fundraiser and former candidate for Thurston County Commission Kelsey Hulse will emcee a banquet on Saturday to honor about 20 local “exceptional” women. Tickets are still available for the event.
May 29, 2017 10:53 AM

Here’s how you can celebrate South Sound’s ‘exceptional’ women

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

Soroptimist International of Olympia had to reschedule its South Sound Exceptional Woman awards banquet due to a power outage from the May 4 thunderstorm and microburst that targeted parts of Tenino, East Olympia and Lacey.

The event, which will honor about 20 local women, is now set for Saturday (June 3) at Indian Summer Golf and Country Club. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the banquet will begin at 7 p.m. It will be emceed by nonprofit fundraiser Kelsey Hulse, who made an unsuccessful bid for the Thurston County Commission last November.

Tickets are $70 each, and can be purchased through http://tinyurl.com/mwa7ohv.

For more information on the banquet, contact Karen Hall at ssoundexceptionalwomen@gmail.com or 206-351-2967.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

