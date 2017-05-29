Here’s how you can celebrate South Sound’s ‘exceptional’ women

Soroptimist International of Olympia had to reschedule its South Sound Exceptional Woman awards banquet due to a power outage from the May 4 thunderstorm and microburst that targeted parts of Tenino, East Olympia and Lacey.
The event, which will honor about 20 local women, is now set for Saturday (June 3) at Indian Summer Golf and Country Club. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the banquet will begin at 7 p.m. It will be emceed by nonprofit fundraiser Kelsey Hulse, who made an unsuccessful bid for the Thurston County Commission last November.
Tickets are $70 each, and can be purchased through http://tinyurl.com/mwa7ohv.
For more information on the banquet, contact Karen Hall at ssoundexceptionalwomen@gmail.com or 206-351-2967.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
