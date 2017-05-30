Patio fire damages residence near Lacey

Lacey Fire District 3 responded to a patio fire Monday afternoon, a battalion chief said.
About 3:30 p.m. Monday, fire crews were dispatched to a residence in the 8900 block of Quinault Loop Northeast.
The occupants of the residence were getting ready for a future garage sale, so had stored some clothes and toys on the patio. The cause of the fire still is not known, although there was a barbecue nearby, Battalion Chief Tim Hulse said Tuesday.
However, the residents used the barbecue on Sunday, but had not used it Monday, he said.
A neighbor saw smoke and fire, then knocked down a fence to get at it with a fire extinguisher. The blaze was temporarily extinguished, but later flared up again, Hulse said.
The fire caused some minor damage to the residence, but not enough to displace the residents, he said.
Lacey Fire District 3 was on scene for 60-90 minutes, Hulse said.
